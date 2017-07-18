PHUKET: Phuket disaster officials have been tasked with launching a campaign of multimedia public notices to warn people of the dangers in the sea at Phuket beaches and major tourist locales, including other islands in the area.

A multimedia, multi-language campaign will warn tourists of the dangers of the sea in and around Phuket. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot / file

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sirwihok announced the campaign at a meeting at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 18 office in Phuket Town yesterday (July 17).

The notices, which will include infographic videos, are to warn tourists about sea and water safety, he said.

The warnings will be broadcast on social media, on information signs throughout Phuket and at Phuket International Airport, V/Gov Snith explained.

The videos and signs will be in English, Russian, Chinese, Burmese, French and Korean, and aim to help prevent tourists from drowning, he added.

“Phuket is special as it is surrounded by sea and is a hub for marine transport and tourism,” V/Gov Snith noted.

“This increases the risk of dangerous incidents in the sea,” he added. “In June, tourists died from drowning in the sea around Phuket – this is an urgent problem that needs to be solved,” he said.

“So we need to communicate information about water safety to tourists so they understand the dangers. This increases their safety while they are here and builds their trust,” he added.

The budget for the project will be provided by the Phuket Provincial Office, V/Gov Snith confirmed.