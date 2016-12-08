Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket to launch ‘Drink Don’t Drive’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket is to launch an anti-drink-drive campaign in an attempt to reduce the number of deaths caused by accidents on the roads. The campaign comes after it was recently revealed that there have already been more than 100 deaths on the island’s roads this year.

Thursday 8 December 2016, 03:00PM

The campaign comes after it was revealed that there were 144 deaths on the roads between Jan 1-Oct 31.
The campaign was announced by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan during a meeting held with relevant officials at Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 7) where strategies were brainstormed as to how to reduce the number of deaths caused by accidents on Phuket roads to less than 50 deaths per year by 2017.

Officials gave the campaign the official title of “P3D Phuket Drink Don’t Drive”.

Among those in attendance at yesterday’s meeting were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawornwat Khongkaew, Mr Udomporn Kanjana from the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and Dr Wiwat Seetamanotch, southern region consultant for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

During the meeting, Dr Wiwat revealed that the number of accidents resulting in death on the island’s roads numbered 144 from January 1-October 31.

“Phuket has had 144 death within ten months, about 84 per cent of those were males. Around 80% of vehicle accidents involved motorbikes, and around 80% of motorcyclist killed were not wearing a helmet.

“The main age group involved in fatal accidents was between 21-25 followed by those aged 16-20. Most accidents happened between midnight and 3am, and then between 3am and 6am,” Dr Wiwat said.

“Most of these fatal accidents took place in Phuket Town, while Kamala had the lowest record, two. “The Thai Health Promotion Foundation believes that by enforcing traffic laws and also promoting road safety is the best way to help reduce the number of deaths on Phuket roads,” he added.

Gov Chockchai stated that in an attempt to reduce road fatalities officials will strictly enforce the law, cultivate traffic discipline among target groups including government officials and big businesses such as hotels and students, and lastly by promoting the P3D: Phuket Drink Don’t Drive campaign.

“After seeing the stats for deaths caused by drunk driving, which is very high, we need to have this Phuket Drink Don’t Drive campaign.

“The most important thing is to have people join this campaign. We may need to have street parade or sound trucks close to Christmas or New Year promoting the campaign to bring accident prevention and accident reduction awareness to the public. However, we have to discuss further details in a follow-up meeting,” Gov Chockchai said.

“It is our target to reduce the number of deaths on Phuket roads to less than 50 per year. The number of accidents may not actually reduce, but the number of deaths must be reduced as at present our records show we have more than 100 deaths per year.

“Our goal is certainly a challenging one, but it will be a good thing if we accomplish this challenge. I believe if we all support this campaign we will be able to achieve our goal,” he added.

Maj Gen Teeraphol added, “From accident stats we can see that accidents often occur after midnight so we will set up more police checkpoints during this time. We will need support from volunteers to help out at each checkpoint location.

“We will also add more speed detectors and vehicle weighing stations in high-risk areas,” he said.

 

 
Local Resident | 09 December 2016 - 09:26:12

Do they also require resident farang volunteers and if so where do we apply for Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn areas which are prone to drunk drivers.

Drunk Driving | 09 December 2016 - 06:25:24

Will they be targeting Farung or Thai's?

Beware, some bad Thai police target farung because they can then lock them up, tell them they won't be going to court for 2 -3 days then offer to speed up the process and take them to court the same day if they pay B20,000.

Spend 2 -3 days in a police cell with no bed or pay B20,000 and get out the same day!

I also noticed they let most Thai's go without breath testing them and waive tuk tuk's and taxi's past without even stopping them. Guess there's no money to be made from Thai's.

Jome | 08 December 2016 - 20:57:51

What a good statement.........:::

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation believes that by enforcing traffic laws and also promoting road safety is the best way to help reduce the number of deaths on Phuket roads,” he added.
kanaloa | 08 December 2016 - 19:09:00

Please please do something about all the motorbikes without rear lights. It's just so dangerous for the riders and they seem completely unaware of the hazard. Of course if a frang hits them you can guess who's fault it is!

Kurt | 08 December 2016 - 17:46:08

Interesting article.
What will be the function/contribution of the volunteers non police officers?
Same guys as we see during the 7 days of danger, sitting under a tent along the roads? And going home late evening?

I read that police wise we get more of the same what we have now.
What we have now on Phuket is clearly not working, seen the number of casualties.
It is all to 'passive', just  check points, handing out tickets, and the traffic violator is allowed to continue his journey, without helmet, without driving license, without insurance, etc.
The fine ticket is a free-ride for the rest of the day.

What Phuket needs are police highway patrol cars and police officers on big chopper motorbikes stop drivers who speed, swerve from lane to lane overtaking with high speed, drive through red light at junctions, cars without registration plates, tires without profile, cars overloaded, etc.

As long there is a non law enforcement among the driving traffic by police, that long nothing will change.

We see almost daily photos of busses and cars after accidents.
The impact of the accidents much of the time shows ... speed!
To tackle that is a job to do by police highway patrol cars and police on big motorbikes, driving among the traffic.

I say it again, most of us have seen how it works there, in Singapore it works perfect. Police on the road! 
Not like here at well known check point locations.

Most accidents happen between midnight and 3 am, and than between 3am and 6am, I red.
So, simple said, between midnight and 6 am.
So, Phuket Police Force:.. " On the road, jack", for sure at night!
Specially in the areas well known as accident areas.

And, oh yes, Phuket doesn't need temporarily campaigns.
Phuket needs 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, a normal traffic law enforcement.

And the vehicle weighing stations are that than also the brake-check stations?

