PHUKET: Police are on the hunt for a cat burglar who entered a first-floor Phuket resort room while a Chinese tourist couple were still sleeping and stole cash and valuables in the early hours of Sunday morning (Feb 26).

Monday 27 February 2017, 11:34AM

Thalang Police were notified of the break-in, at Supalai Pasak Resort & Spa in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast, at 10:30am yesterday.

Officers led by investigator Lt Phetthon Changaid arrived and found the balcony door had been forced open.

Zhang Min, 24, told police that she and her partner, Lai Gang, 28, went out to Patong at about 11pm and returned to their room at about 1am.

The couple, both from Sichuan, went to sleep and woke the next morning to find a friend staying next door telling them that a bag was on the ledge between the balconies to the two rooms.

A quick check confirmed it was Ms Zhang’s handbag, missing from where it was left on a desk in the room.

The couple reported a watch and Ms Zhang’s purse containing B800 and 1,650 yuan (more than B8,300), were missing, Lt Phetthon noted in his report.

“We believe this burglar is professional as he chose to rob the room while the couple were still sleeping,” he said.

“Also, we believe the thief approached from the beach side, and that he was familiar with the area,” Lt Phetthon said.

“We have checked room for evidence and will also check CCTV footage from the area,” he added.

Management at Supalai Pasak Resort & Spa have so far this morning been unavailable for comment.