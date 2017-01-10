Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket Tesco, Big C report no impact of floods on supply lines

PHUKET: Major retailers in Phuket are reporting only minimal effects on deliveries of fresh produce and products to the island in the wake of the deadly floods that have wreaked havoc throughout Southern Thailand.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 10 January 2017, 04:18PM

The major Tesco-Lotus, Big C and Makro stores in Phuket all report that the deadly floods across southern Thailand have not yet affected product supply to the island. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Kamonthip Panthawong, Manager of Condiments and Fresh Produce for Tesco in Thalang, in central Phuket, said she foresaw no immediate threats to product supply lines that stock shop shelves across the island.

“So far we predict no affect on product supply to Phuket,” Ms Kamonthip told The Phuket News today (Jan 10).

“Right now we have enough in stock to meet immediate demand, and we have a supply depot in Surat Thani that has not been affected by the floods,” she said.

“We should be fine until the floodwaters have drained,” Ms Kamonthip added.

Rachain Binsaeng, Manager Fresh Produce for Big C for Phuket, however, pointed out that his firm was taking precautionary steps in case supplies faltered.
“For now, all our smaller stores still have stock, but the bulk of our our produce comes from Bangkok,” Mr Rachain explained.

BIS

“Although so far we have had only a small impact on our supply volume, we are now already looking to source local suppliers in case we do experience difficulties,” he said.

Asked whether this would be enough to offset any shortfall in regular supply volume, Mr Rachain said, “It depends on the demand.”

Warunee Chthip, Fresh Produce Manager at the main Makro Phuket store on Wichit Songkram Rd, remained confident that supplies to the Makro outlets on the island would remain unaffected.

“Our stock in Phuket is fine for now, but we are keeping an eye on the situation,” Ms Warunee told The Phuket News.

“We receive deliveries daily from Bangkok. These deliveries at times have been delayed by up to three to four hours due to the floods, but that is the only affect we have seen so far,” she said.

 

 
