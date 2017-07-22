PHUKET: A British teacher and his two teenage passengers escaped unharmed when their car flipped on a windy road behind Loch Palm Golf Club in Kathu.

Saturday 22 July 2017, 02:40PM

At 8am today, July 22, officers at Kathu Police Staion were informed about an accident on Kathu – Koh Kaew Rd behind Lock Palm Golf Club in Kathu.

Police officers together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrive at the scene to find a silver Honda City turned turtle in a roadside ditch. A foreign man and two teenagers were standing nearby.

The driver was identified as Christopher Maurus John Greene, 55, a British national working as teacher of Spanish and French languages at one of Phuket's international schools. Police did not disclose the names of his passengers, saying only that they were Mr Greene's daughter and her friend. All escaped unharmed with only minor scratches from broken glass. Both teen were later taken from the scene by a woman who arrived in a black Mazda hatchback.

“Mr Greene lost control of his vehicle in a bend causing the car to go off the road, flip on the roof and come to a rest in the ditch. All of them managed to get out of the car immediately and call the police,” Deputy Chief of Kathu Police Lt Col Amphonwat Sangrueang expalined.

Lt Col Amphonwat did notelaborate on whether any charges will be pressed, but pointed out that only Mr Greene's car was damaged in the accident.

“No other people or vehicles were involved in the accident, no government property was damages,” Col Amphonwat said.