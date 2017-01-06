PHUKET: Three Phuket taxi drivers and two van drivers have had their driver’s licenses suspended for six months after they were caught drunk driving during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign.

Friday 6 January 2017, 05:05PM

Sommai Sutkhao, Director of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), confirmed the news today (Jan 6).

“Their vehicles have already been returned to them, but they have had their commercial driver’s licenses suspended for six months as they were found guilty of drunk driving,” Mr Sommai told The Phuket News earlier today.

“Everyone knows that that the nationwide Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign was also held in Phuket, and for me this was simple enough – people must not drink and drive,” he said.

“Those who are caught doing so face the penalties, which are up to one year imprisonment, a fine of B5,000 to B20,000 or both, and having their driver’s licence suspended for six months,” Mr Sommai added.

Mr Sommai confirmed the five commercial drivers whose licenses were suspended were the only commercial drivers caught breaking any traffic laws during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign, which began on Dec 29 and concluded on Wednesday (Jan 4).

However, Mr Sommai declined to name the drivers and declined to name the companies and taxi services the drivers work for.

Col Kamol Osiri, Chief of the Phuket City Police, also declined to identify the drivers and offending tour and taxi companies.

However, Col Kamol noted that harsher penalties for drunk driving were introduced last year. Under the new laws, the BAC (blood-alcohol concentration) limit for professional and commercial drivers, and drivers under 24 years old, is zero, he said.

Meanwhile, Col Kamol called for all drivers whose vehicles were seized during the Seven Days campaign to collect them from the police station.

“A total of 131 vehicles were seized across Phuket during the campaign,” Col Kamol said.

“In our area of operations, which comprises Talad Nuea and Talad Yai (Phuket Town), Kok Kaew and Rassada, our officers seized seven cars and 20 motorbikes, as well as the two vans and three taxis,” he explained.

Some motorists have reclaimed their vehicles, but motorcycles have yet to picked up from the police station, Col Kamol noted.

“They can take them back now, but the owner or representative of the rental-vehicle company that owns the vehicle must come to collect them,” he said.

“If the vehicle does belong to a rental operator, then the representative must bring the rental agreement that person renting the vehicle signed in order to get the vehicle back,” Col Kamol added.

“There is no need to hold these vehicles any longer as evidence, we have what we need already for pressing charges and processing fines,” he said.

The penalties for drunk driving are: