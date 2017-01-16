Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket taxi speed not questioned in deadly motorbike collision

PHUKET: A 43-year-old Thai man died early this morning (Jan 16) after the motorbike he was riding was struck by a taxi in Cherng Talay.

transport, tourism, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 January 2017, 11:34AM

Capt Rachada Kluengwong of the Cherng Talay Police station was notified of the accident at 1:50am, which occurred near the 7-Eleven about 30 metres from the entrance to Cherng Talay Police Station.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw one man dead, face down on the road,” Capt Rachada said.

The body was that of Sarayut DongJang, he confirmed, adding that no helmet was found at the scene.

“About 15 meters away was a Toyota Camry taxi. The driver, Jarun Khitesan, said he was heading toward Surin Beach when a motorbike cut across in front of his car and that he could not avoid the collision,” Capt Rachada said.

Despite the obvious heavy damage to the front of the taxi, Capt Rachada said made no mention of the speed the taxi may have been travelling at, at the time time of the collision.

However, Capt Rachada added, “We are continuing our investigation. We have yet to question more witnesses and check any CCTV footage available.”

 

 
Location

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.