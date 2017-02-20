PHUKET: The driver of a Phuket taxi and his two Chinese passengers were injured today when he fell asleep at the wheel causing him to crash into the pillar of a footbridge on Thepkrasatri Rd.

The driver of the taxi fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle causing him to crash into the pillar. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4am today (Feb 20), Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police was informed of an accident in front of Muang Thalang School on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound.

Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a gold coloured green-plate Toyota Altis taxi smashed into the base of a footbridge pillar.

Three injured people were still at the scene when police arrived, they were named as taxi driver Mr Theerapol Seewan, 31, from Prachinburi, and his two passengers, Chinese tourists Mr Ruan Huiqiang, 22, who had suffered injures to his chest and Miss Ying Leyan, 22, who suffered injuries to her head.

All three were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

Mr Theerapol later told police that he was taking the two tourists from Patong to Phuket International Airport.

“I fell asleep at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and hit the pillar,” he said.

Police have confirmed that Mr Theerapol has been charged with reckless driving causing injury.