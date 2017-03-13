Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket taxi driver charged after cab flips in home-bound drive

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver was charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property today (Mar 13) after his vehicle struck a pole and flipped onto its roof after dropping passengers off at Phuket International Airport.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 March 2017, 05:56PM

The driver, Piyapat Saeong, 47, told police that he was driving home to Naiharn at about 3:30pm when a Honda Jazz pulled out in front of him while he was passing the U-turn near the Khun Mae Ju store on Thepkrasattri Rd north of Thalang Town.

“The car just drove off,” he told police, who arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find the “green plate” (commercial passenger vehicle) on its roof in the inside southbound lane.

Nearby was a utility pole bowled over by the force of the impact.

Lt Suphon Muangkhai of the Thalang Police confirmed that Mr Piyapat suffered only a sore chest in the dramatic crash as he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident

“He said he swerved to avoid a collision and the taxi hit a pole and flipped,” Lt Suphon said.

“Mr Piyapat has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property. He will be called on to pay for the damaged pole,” Lt Suphon added.

“Meanwhile, we are still looking for the Honda Jazz he claims caused the accident,” he added.

The Phuket News notes that Mr Piyapat does have the correct license to legally work as a taxi driver in Phuket.

 

 
