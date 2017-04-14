However, nine people were injured, all males, in nine accidents across the island during the 24-hour period (April 13, midnight too midnight), according to statistics provided by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
One of the accidents were in Kathu District, which includes Patong and Kamala, and four accidents were in Muang District, which which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn. The other four accidents were in Thalang, which covers the northern half of Phuket.
The report brings Phuket’s tally so far for the Songkran Thai New Year road-safety campaign this year to 27 people injured (19 males, eight females) in 25 accidents – but no deaths.
Police reported issuing 1,592 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:
- 775 people fined for not wearing helmets
- 32 fined for reckless / dangerous driving
- 88 fined for not wearing seatbelts
- 412 fined for driving without a licence
- 71 fined for speeding
- 31 fined for running a red light
- 56 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
- 20 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
- 30 fined for using mobile phones while driving
Of note, 77 people were arrested for drunk driving.
Officials at checkpoints across the island reported inspecting 4,947 vehicles throughout the 24-hour period, with 133 vehicles – comprising 33 cars, 98 motorbikes, two six-wheeled trucks – seized.
Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot
