Phuket Students pay respect to their teachers on national Wai Kru Day

PHUKET: Today (June 15) is Thailand’s national Wai Kru Day – a day when students formally pay respect to their teachers.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 June 2017, 05:47PM

Each year on Wai Kru Day schools across Phuket, and the entire nation, hold a ceremony in which students offer flowers and respectfully wai and bow to their teachers as a mark of their respect and gratitude.

At Anuban Kanchanawat Wittaya School in Phuket, more than 200 kids from Anuban (Grade) 1,2 and 3 sang a Wai Kru song lead by older students. After that a representative of each classroom presented a tray of flower to their teachers.

For this year’s ceremony the students presented their teachers with orchid flower pots, so after the ceremony they can be used for house decorations and continue to grow and bloom.

School Director Ms Phenphan Wisupphakan said, “The Wai Kru ceremony is very important. Not only does it pay respect to teachers, but also to express the importance of the relationship between teachers and their students.”

“Every schools holds a similar ceremony every year. This ceremony is very special for the kindergarten. It is the first step to foster children’s to love and respect their teachers.”

 

 
Kurt | 15 June 2017 - 18:23:40

Poor kids, to undergo such a day of brainwashing protocol.
Later in life some of them will experience that some teachers not respect them, as we read thai stories about violent and molesting teachers who not respect the integrity of the kids body. 
( hitting with rulers, throwing cups. loosing self control, etc.)
A complete 19 century feudal practice day.

Pity, a lost teaching day, days Thailand need so much more for the 5E's, Smart, Thailand 4.0, and whatever more they dream and talk about, but don't know what they don't know to executive that.
Unless they go to Singapore and learn there. 
( see a few reactors/muffets already jumping now, hahaha)

