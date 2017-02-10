Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket street racer slams into parked pickup

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm any action taken against a man who lost control of his self-styled street racer on a bend and slammed into a parked pickup truck in Kathu yesterday (Feb 9).

transport, accidents, police,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 10 February 2017, 04:47PM

The car, a Mitsubishi Mirage, slammed into a parked grey Toyota Hilux Vigo on the bend near Kathu Soi 2 on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd yesterday afternoon.

Capt Wattanatorn Bumrungthin of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident at 12:30pm.

“The Mitsubishi Mirage was heading to the Tesco-Lotus in Samkong,” Capt Wattanatorn noted in his report yesterday.

“The driver lost control of the car on a bend near the Shell gas station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd (see map), and hit a Toyota Hilux Vigo parked there,” he said.

“Luckily, both people in the Mitsubishi Mirage suffered only minor injuries, and no people were in the pickup when the car hit it,” Capt Wattanatorn said.

The Mitsubishi driver and his passenger were taken to Phuket International Hospital by a Kathu Municipality ambulance as a precaution, but were later discharged after receiving basic first aid, he added.

“Both vehicles covered by insurance,” Capt Wattanatorn noted in his report yesterday.

However, Capt Wattanatorn declined to identify the driver of the Mitsubishi.

He also did not report what charges the driver faced or whether the driver was tested for drugs or alcohol.

No further updates have been available as Capt Wattanatorn reported in sick today, and no other officers at Kathu Police Station were authorised to comment on the case.

 

 
