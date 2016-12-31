PHUKET: Phuket has maintained its record of zero fatalities in the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported today (Dec 31).

Saturday 31 December 2016, 01:19PM

A foreigner wearing a helmet passes safely through the police checkpoint at Kathu. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The DDPM-Phuket reported that there were zero deaths from road accidents during Day 2 of the campaign, on Friday, Dec 30 (midnight to midnight).

However, nine people were injured in eight accidents during the 24-hour period.

Four of the accidents were in Muang District, Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn.

Two of the accidents were in Kathu District, which includes Patong, and the remaining two accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

Four motorists were injured in Muang District, with two more injured in Kathu and the remaining three injured in Thalang.

All people injured were in motorbike collisions with a variety of vehicles, including a pickup truck, a tuk-tuk and a six-wheeled truck, and one driver hit a dog.

One of the persons injured was not wearing a helmet, the DDPM-Phuket reported.

The first casualty was at 1:30am during the period, but five people were injured in accidents between midday and 5pm, the report said.

The Day 2 casualty report brings the total number of people injured in road accidents since the campaign began on Thursday, Dec 29 (midnight to midnight), to 19, but with zero deaths.

Police reported issuing 851 fines for moving violations during the Day 2 24-hour period, as follows:

403 people fined for not wearing helmets

9 fined for reckless / dangerous driving

91 fined for not wearing seatbelts

283 fined for driving without a licence

23 fined for speeding

2 fined for running a red light

13 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

8 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

9 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Of note, 10 people were arrested for drunk driving during Day 2 of the campaign.

This year police in Phuket will seize the vehicles and drivers’ licenses of all people caught drunk driving. The vehicles and licences will be returned only after the Seven Days of Danger campaign has ended at midnight Jan 4. (See story here.)