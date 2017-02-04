PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket has confirmed that the project to have 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots available across Phuket, a project costing just under B240 million, is now complete.

Saturday 4 February 2017, 09:32AM

Gov Chockchai Dejamornthan said on Thursday (Feb 2), “Phuket is the first province that has Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi. It is now available at every major tourist beach, in Phuket Town and Saphan Hin.

“The digital policy for economics and sociability is an important policy which applies information technology to develop the country as well as Phuket in both the public and private sectors. Digital technology is a quick and reliable means of doing transactions,” he said.

“The government wants a strategic framework for a digital economy and society focused on the development of basic infrastructure services, and also to promote these service.

“The Phuket Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi will add comfort to tourist’s stays on the island and will help them to find places to stay or visit.

“The purpose of the digital policy is to improve free high speed Wi-Fi to cover public areas and Sub-district Administrative Organisations (SOA). In addition, this policy will support tourism businesses and the economy,” he added.