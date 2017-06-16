PHUKET: Officials from the Department of Intellectual Property carried out a series of raids in the tourist-popular area of Patong Beach today and in just a matter of hours seized counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of about B500,000.

At around midday today (June 16) Maj Adichart Amornpradit from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) together with officers from Department of Intellectual Property raided and seized illegal counterfeit items from the IT Zone on the third floor of Patong’s main shopping mall, Jungceylon, which has been marked as a ‘red area’ for counterfeit goods.

This raid and seizure of illegal trademarked items being sold came after reports were received from foreigners who bought products from the shop and realised after that they were counterfeit.

In total 19 shops were raided, and most of the seized goods were either branded mobile phone cases, speakers and head phones.