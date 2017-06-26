PHUKET: Last Friday saw the start of a “Big Cleaning Week” campaign with Chalong being the first area to start the activity and other areas to see similar activities in coming weeks.

Monday 26 June 2017, 11:44AM

Cleaners take to the streets of Chalong for the 'Big Cleaning Week'. Photo: PR Dept

The activity is all part of the “Keep Phuket Clean by our Hands and Hearts” project initiated by former Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan at Patong Beach on April 4.

Chalong Mayor Mr Samran Jindaphol was on hand to oversee the start of last Friday’s (June 23) big cleaning week which, along with general rubbish collection, saw overhanging tree branches and grass veges being cut in Soi Baan Glang Moo 7 in Chalong.

Mayor Samran advised officials to talk with local residents, shops and restaurants owners to discuss ideas on how to keep areas rubbish-free, and residents were urged to take responsibility for keeping areas outside their property clean.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has assured that the Big Cleaning Week activity will move on to other areas of the island and that local municipalities and other government agencies must also maintain their areas of responsibility by keeping grass cut along roadsides, around government buildings and making sure roads are free from litter, he said.

They must also clear anything that could be seen as being a health risk, and improve their areas scenery such by removing old signs or banners.