PHUKET: The fire at Seduction disco on Patong’s famed Bangla Rd on Saturday night (Jan 29) started in the staff change rooms on the upstairs level of the nightclub, police told The Phuket News today.

Monday 30 January 2017, 11:57AM

Police entered the building yesterday and carried out preliminary inspections in their investigation into the fire, confirmed Lt Col Jongserm Preecha, an investigator with the Patong Police.

“We have yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire but witnesses reported that the fire started in the change rooms on second floor,” Col Jongserm told The Phuket News.

“We have yet to check CCTV from inside the club. The building has CCTV on every floor throughout the club, which is excellent and will help our investigations greatly,” he added.

The building is structurally safe, but the fire caused more than B4 million in damage, Col Jongserm said.

The tourist-popular nightclub will be closed for months while repairs are carried out, club manager Wichan Phromthong told The Phuket News.

“The damage is covered by insurance, but the building must be closed for one to two months to carry out repairs and renovations,” he said.

In the meantime, no staff will lose their jobs, Mr Wichan assured.

“We have to take care of them. They will be paid while the club is closed and they can return to work when we reopen the club after the repairs are finished,” he said.

The fire broke out at about 7:45pm, with all guests and staff safely evacuated from the building.

No injuries were reported. (See story here.)

Additional reporting by Yutthawat Lekmak