Phuket security ramped up by official order

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has passed on an order for all police, government officials and emergency-response teams across the island to increase security measures and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity, including possible car bombs.

Sunday 11 June 2017, 02:26AM

The order, dated Friday (June 9), was also directed at all local village headmen and called for heightened surveillance at government buildings and key tourism areas, such as main tourist attractions, key ports and piers, hotels and Phuket International Airport.

The order is to remain in effect for a week and was echoed by similar orders issued in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani – but did not specify a reason for the heightened security.

Governor Norraphat pointed out that it is the government’s duty to protect people’s lives and property.

Accordingly, searches of vehicles coming onto the island at the Phuket Checkpoint at Tha Chatchai are to be increased and more stringent, and CCTV is to be checked more frequently.

“Phuket is already covered well by CCTV, especially in important and risk areas. The CCTV system is linked and feeds directly to the provincial operations centre at the main office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket branch (DDPM-Phuket),” he said.

“We are well prepared in this respect, but CCTV now must be under 24-hour surveillance.”

All persons are to report any suspicious activities to the nearest authorities* as soon as possible, Gov Norraphat added.

“These measures will add to safety and security in Phuket and boost confidence among residents and tourists in the area,” he said.

* Royal Thai Police national hotline: Tel: 191 / Tourist Police hotline: 1155

 

 
BenPendejo | 11 June 2017 - 18:59:07

"Ramped up security"...please, spare me.  I love this..."CCTV is to be checked more frequently"... so we can see what already happened?  How lame is it to think that having the BIBs sitting around watching thousands of black and white screens is going to prevent anything?  It won't.  This is just another feel good crock of nothing...maybe in response to the latest ThaiVisa report listing the LOS in the top 20 most dangerous places to visit?  "Hey looky ThaiVisa, we have the police sitting and watching TV for a week!...see how safe it is here?!?"  Of all these silly "security ramp ups", we never see an increase in police presence in high tourist areas, never see more patrols...nothing.  One effective safety measures would be a drunk driving check and weapons check of all public transport vehicles and drivers...and yeah, the golf club in the minivan isn't for taking practice shots between gigs.

