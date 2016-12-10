PHUKET: Close to 2,000 people gathered at the Phuket Thai Hua Asean Wittaya School yesterday morning (Dec 9) to honour and pay their respects to the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej who passed away on Oct 13.

Saturday 10 December 2016, 10:40AM

1,900 people made up of students, staff and parents took part in the activity. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Led by School Director, Mr Sunan Malichu, students, teachers and parents gathered at the schools sports area and formed the number nine in both Thai and Chinese numerals in honour of the late HM King Bhumibol, the ninth monarch of the Chakri Dynasty.

Mr Sunan said that 1,990 people took part in the activity which featured three parts;

1. The Chinese numeral for nine which was formed by primary school students.

2. The Thai numeral for nine which was formed by high school students.

3. Thai Hua School in Chinese text which was formed by kindergarten students.

“We held this activity to show our unity and also with the late King’s vision of being harmonious,” Mr Sunan said.

To watch a VDO of the activity please see here.