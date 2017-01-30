PHUKET: Police are on the hunt for two men who are alleged to have threatened to murder two Thai females following a road rage incident in Thalang earlier today (Jan 30).

Monday 30 January 2017, 05:40PM

The two women report the incident to police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 5:25am today, two Thai women reported to Lt Col Sanit Nookhong of the Thalang Police that at 4am two men had threatened to kill them following a road rage incident.

One of the women told police that while they were riding their motorbike home from a pub in Thalang, they arrived at the 7-Eleven at Tha Rue when two men, who they described as between 25-29 years of age and riding a pink Yamaha Fino, cut across them and started to verbally abuse them.

“They then threatened to kill us if we reported them to police,” the woman said.

“We were very frighten and screamed which caused the men to drive away. However, the incident scared us that much that we came here to report it,” she added.

Lt Col Sanit said, “We have made a record of this incident wrote and will search out these two guys so that they face legal action.”