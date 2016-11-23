PHUKET: The Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is calling for donations of new – and second-hand – bras to donate to women inmates at Phuket Provincial Prison.

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 05:15PM

The call for donations is part of the resort’s annual charity project for female inmates, Tiwaporn Mahaprom, Area Director of Human Resources of Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, explained to The Phuket News today (Nov 23).

There are currently 377 women incarcerated at Phuket Prison.

“This time is fourth year we have held this activity, which we call the Centara Bras Charity Project,” Ms Tiwaporn explained.

“I think women need these things in their daily lives, and women in cells do not get the chance to get out and buy their own bras. Also, some women are too shy to ask their friends and family for these items, and so they don’t ask for them. That’s why we do this project,” she said.

“Also, I believe this activity shows that we still love and care for other people,” Ms Tiwaporn added.

Bras of all shapes and sizes are welcome will be appreciated. “As long as the items can still be worn,” Ms Tiwaporn said.

Bras can be donated at the resort’s Human Resource Office tomorrow (Nov 24).

“Or come to Phuket Provincial Prison at 9:30am on Friday (Nov 25), that’s when all the bras collected will be handed over to women at the prison,” Ms Tiwaporn said.

For more information call Ms Tiwaporn at 089-6378393.