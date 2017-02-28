PHUKET: The hopper of a cement lorry got caught in electricity cables in Rawai yesterday bringing down two pylons and leaving a pickup truck damaged and local residents without power for six hours.

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 11:44AM

Chalong Police were informed of an incident on Soi Samakee, Saiyuan Rd in Rawai yesterday afternoon (Feb 27) where a cement lorry had brought down electricity pylons after getting its hopper caught in overhead cables.

Lt Col Khanan Somrak of the Chalong Police together with Mr Supphawat Khunnaluk, a committee member from Chalong Municipality and officials from the Chalong Provincial Electricity Authority office arrived at the scene to find a cement truck stopped in the middle of the road with a large bundle of cables caught around its hopper at the rear of the vehicle.

Two electricity pylons had been pulled down as a result of the accident and a pickup truck had sustained slight damage after one of the pylons fell on top of it.

The drivers of the lorry and pickup where at the scene waiting for police to arrive.

Lt Col Khanan said, “The driver of the cement truck, Mr Manote Sorsakun, 51, told us that he was driving down the soi and got the hopper caught in overhead cables, he continued to drive causing two pylons to fall. One of the pylons fell on a parked pickup truck.

Mr Gonjanart Phithakwongsorn, 41, the driver of the pickup truck added, “I had parked at the roadside and was sitting in the truck when I heard a load noise. I looked out of the window but didn’t see anything. Suddenly an electricity pylon fell onto my truck so I immediately got out of the truck and ran.”

An official from the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority confirmed to The Phuket News that electricity in the nearby area had to be cut while repairs to the pylons and cables were carried out and that nearby properties were without power for six hours.

Mr Manote and Mr Gonjanart were both taken to Chalong Police Station where it was being discussed who would be responsible for the costs of the repairs.