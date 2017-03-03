PHUKET: Residents of Baan Borae in Wichit have been left alarmed after a dog was found yesterday lying in the street with stab wounds to its chest and neck.

Friday 3 March 2017, 11:25AM

Rescue workers administer first aid before taking the dog to a vetinary clinic. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Team

At 8pm yesterday (Mar 2), Kusoldharm rescue workers were informed by a couple that they had found a dog which had been stabbed in Baan Borae, Wichit.

Rescue workers attended the scene and found the couple cradling a distraught dog which had been stabbed in its chest and neck.

They administered first aid to the dog before taking it to the Rattanatibeth Referral Animal Hospital on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit.

The couple who found the dog told rescue workers that the dog belonged to their neighbour who were not at the house at the time.

“We found the dog injured, and after speaking to other residents we all agreed that it needed medical attention and that we would all put together to cover the costs,” one resident said.

One of the rescue workers who attended to the dog added, “All the residents said the same thing; that whoever had done this was cruel and that they could not understand why anyone would want to do this to a dog,” he said.