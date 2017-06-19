PHUKET: Residents living around Soi 4 Mai Khao in Thalang are up in arms and demanding officials take responsibility for clearing a large pile of rubbish building up at Nai Yang Beach where the runway for Phuket International Airport lies.

Monday 19 June 2017, 05:14PM

Residents are demanding someone takes responsibility for clearing the rubbish. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large number of Thai and foreign beachgoers have also made their disappointment clear after seeing the pile of rubbish at the area of the beach renowned for plane selfies.

Some baeachgoers photographed the pile and shared them via social media.

An unnamed Mai Khao resident told reporters, “This area is the responsibility of Sirinat National Park. There is no one removing this garbage. Some tourists asked us why nobody clears it, so we tried to clean it ourselves but there is just too much, and it increases every day.

“Whoever is responsible for this should do their job. Beachgoers are disgusted,” the resident added.

Repeated attempts by The Phuket News to contact the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) today (June 19) failed to solicit a response.