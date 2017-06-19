A large number of Thai and foreign beachgoers have also made their disappointment clear after seeing the pile of rubbish at the area of the beach renowned for plane selfies.
Some baeachgoers photographed the pile and shared them via social media.
An unnamed Mai Khao resident told reporters, “This area is the responsibility of Sirinat National Park. There is no one removing this garbage. Some tourists asked us why nobody clears it, so we tried to clean it ourselves but there is just too much, and it increases every day.
“Whoever is responsible for this should do their job. Beachgoers are disgusted,” the resident added.
Repeated attempts by The Phuket News to contact the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) today (June 19) failed to solicit a response.
