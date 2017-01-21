PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Center (PRBC) is asking residents with blood types A and AB to donate blood at Vachira Hospital Phuket to ensure an adequate supply available for hospitals to deal with emergencies.

Those interested in donating blood can do so at Vachira Hospital Phuket on the fourth floor of Outpatient Building. Photo: Yutthawat Lekmak

PRBC Chief Pornthip Ratchak told The Phuket News that Vachira Hospital Phuket welcomed all blood donations, but was urgently seeking blood donations for Group A and AB as stocks were dwindling.

“We need all blood types, but we especially would like those with Group A and AB to ensure an adequate supply is available for hospitals to deal with emergencies,” Chief Pornthip said.

Those interested in donating blood can do so at Vachira Hospital Phuket on the fourth floor of Outpatient Building.

For more information, contact the PRBC at 076-251 178 (ext 2) or 081-958 8854.