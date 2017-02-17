Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

PHUKET: Red light cameras at five of the island’s main traffic junctions were put into operation yesterday to catch drivers who break traffic laws.

accidents, crime, death, health, police, technology, transport,

Friday 17 February 2017, 12:22PM

At 10am yesterday (Feb16) at Phuket City Police Station, Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan together with the commander of the Phuket Provincial Police Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and Vice President of the Phuket branch of the Thai Road Safety Network Mr Wiwat Sritamanot joined a press conference to launch the red light cameras provided by the Safer Roads Foundation.

Gov Chockchai said, “We want drivers to change their driving habits and reduce the amount of drivers who break traffic laws. This is especially the case when it comes to motorcycle riders not wearing helmets. We want to make Phuket 100% helmet wearing.

“Moreover, the new red light cameras will also be part of out Phuket Smart City campaign,” he said.

“In six months time we will also have technology which will allow us to check vehicle licence plates and driver’s faces as they pass through the Phuket Checkpoint. We are also to receive a budget of B131 million to help us expand Phuket Checkpoint to eight lanes and this will be finished in October,” he said.

Maj Gen Teerapol added, “Between 1997-2007 their were approximately 200 people dying on Phuket’s roads per year, and the number of road injuries was 4,952.55 per 100,000 of the population.

“Between 2008-2015 the number of deaths was reduced to around 100 per year,” he said.

“Running red lights is the main cause of accidents, but unfortunately there are not enough police officers to catch all of the law breakers so we want to reduce accidents by using these red light cameras we received from the Safer Road Foundation,” he added.

The junctions where the red light cameras have been installed are: Khao Lan on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, Chao Fa Tawan Tok – Khwang Rd in Wichit, Sri Gor in Kathu, Kamala and Gormaratat in Phuket Town.

Please see The Phuket News’ front page story from September 2016 regarding the installation of the red light cameras here.

 

 
Asterix | 17 February 2017 - 16:00:18

Police should be using mobile speed cameras to catch all wrongdoers with Police Squads roaming all Phuket roads with fixed cameras on their helmets, motorcycles or cars.
It will be cheaper and more effective to reduce accidents and thefts.

Discover Thainess | 17 February 2017 - 15:52:51

Absolute nonsense in this article - facial recognition software can be confused by glasses, make up and even different hair styles, it's never going to work with 95% of crash helmets on. Might actually encourage crash helmet use of course, but as Ben says, along with Tsunami warning system, and traffic lights and other new infrastructure, it won't work for long anyway. Business as usual then !

Kurt | 17 February 2017 - 15:38:02

Many thanks for informing the people where the red cameras are located.
At these locations we go to drive as very traffic law obeying persons.
A bit further we will drive 'Phuket normal' again.

So, due to police info location cameras they not catch traffic violators.
Why Phuket Police always inform public on forehand where and what they do?
Doesn't make sense, that is not crime reducing.
It is just spot crime avoiding warning.

BenPendejo | 17 February 2017 - 15:05:09

Waste of money, as after 2 years the contract is up and they will no longer be maintained, so they will end up like the tsunami warning system...DEAD.  Also, many of the idiots I see running lights and not wearing helmets are tourists, so those will be non issues.  The Thais that get caught on the cameras don't give a s#!t, as many of them have no license or registration anyway...nor money to pay a measly fine.  And the delay on getting a ticket in the mail will not register to Thais...who think only in the immediate.  All this nonsense, when the answer is in enforcement...on the spot.  I still have yet to see anyone pulled over for an infraction (except for farang so the police could steal his money).  These people need to be stopped on the spot, cited and have license taken away until they pay fine...500 baht minimum.  If no license...then the bike gets impounded right there, and can be picked up when they show up with a license...and pay the fine.  But the police can't be arsed to do anythi9ng.  THEY are the problem.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.