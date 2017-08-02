PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) invites all to donate blood this month in honour of Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday on August 12, which remains a public holiday and is also celebrated in Thailand as Mother’s Day.

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 11:12AM

The PRBC will hold mobile blood-donation clinics across the island throughout August as part of the birthday celebrations.

The mobile blood-donation clinics throughout August will be held as follows:

August 2: Central Festival Phuket, 4th floor (in front of Cut & Curl), midday to 6pm

August 3: Phuket Piya Company (Mitsubishi Sapam), 9am to 1pm; and Tesco Lotus Phuket on the bypass road (donation kiosk to be set up in front of Uniqlo), from midday to 6pm

August 4: Thepkrasattri Municipality in Thalang, 10am to 2pm; and Tesco Lotus Phuket (in front of Uniqlo), midday to 6pm

August 7: Anuphas and Family Company (Honda Showroom, on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit); and Phuket Grocery in Phuket Town near the Nimit Circle (the “Seahorse Roundabout”) , 2pm to 6pm

August 9: The Sis Kata Phuket, 1pm to 6pm; and Movenpick Resort and Spa Karon Beach, 1pm to 6pm

August 10: Novotel Phuket Resort (Siam D Room) Kathu, 1pm to 4pm; and Tesco Lotus Phuket (in front if Uniqlo), 12pm to 6pm.

Apart from the mobile units, the PRBC also invites blood donations at its centre at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd near Saphan Hin, every day, at the following times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday and Thursday 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 9am to 3:30pm

For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178 ext 2 or 081-9588854.