The annual event will feature many activities, including a seminar on the history of Thalang, historical sporting competitions, a ceremony honouring Phuket’s famed heroines Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn, who led the defense of Phuket, and much more.
Phuket Vice Governor Snith Srivihok explained, “The objective of the festival which is held every year, is to honour the history of Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn so the younger generations can be thankful and pay respect to them and to those who sacrificed their lives for the land on which we live today.”
Among the events will be the traditional re-enactment of key events leading up the decisive battle which was fought and won in near Thalang Town.
“We wants local residents to join the festival. This year I will not be in the he historical play,” said Vice Governor Snith.
Key events during the festival
- March 4 – Mass blessings by monks for the two heroines at Wat Thepwanaram
- March 5 – Mini Marathon along a historical trail at Phuket Historical Park.
- March 12 - Worship of ancestors and Thalang warriors at Wat Muang Komaraphat, starting at 9am
- March 13 – Wreath-laying ceremony and praising of the two heroines at the Heroines Monument, starting at 9:09am
- March 13-15 – Light and sound show and the historical play at the Phuket Historical Park from 6:30pm to 11pm. Local food stalls and OTOP products fair from 5pm to midnight.
– Benyada Soongyai
Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot
Be the first to comment.