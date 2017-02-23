PHUKET: The two-week Thao Thepkassatri and Thao Srisoonthon Festival will return from March 4-18, celebrating the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785.

Among the events will be the traditional re-enactment of key events leading up the decisive battle which was fought and won in near Thalang Town. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The annual event will feature many activities, including a seminar on the history of Thalang, historical sporting competitions, a ceremony honouring Phuket’s famed heroines Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn, who led the defense of Phuket, and much more.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Srivihok explained, “The objective of the festival which is held every year, is to honour the history of Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn so the younger generations can be thankful and pay respect to them and to those who sacrificed their lives for the land on which we live today.”

“We wants local residents to join the festival. This year I will not be in the he historical play,” said Vice Governor Snith.

Key events during the festival

March 4 – Mass blessings by monks for the two heroines at Wat Thepwanaram

March 5 – Mini Marathon along a historical trail at Phuket Historical Park.

March 12 - Worship of ancestors and Thalang warriors at Wat Muang Komaraphat, starting at 9am

March 13 – Wreath-laying ceremony and praising of the two heroines at the Heroines Monument, starting at 9:09am

March 13-15 – Light and sound show and the historical play at the Phuket Historical Park from 6:30pm to 11pm. Local food stalls and OTOP products fair from 5pm to midnight.

