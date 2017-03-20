Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

PHUKET: Police are urging motorists to be careful on the roads after sporadic showers across the island over the weekend led to a spate of minor motorcycle accidents, many involving tourists on hills to main tourist beach areas of Patong and Karon.

Monday 20 March 2017, 12:30PM

The warning today follows Kathu Police responding to two Chinese tourists suffering minor injuries after falling from their rented motorbike on Patong Hill on Friday.

“Both Chinese tourists escaped with bruises and scratches, but they were lucky,” Kathu Police Chief Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan told The Phuket News today (Mar 20).

“We have seen many tourists in motorcycle accidents in my area (Kathu). Some tourists do not even have licenses, and some are riding motorbikes for the first time,” he added.

Further south in Karon, many local Thai riders with much more experience have also fallen victim to the slippery roads, with two motorbike riders in particular lucky to escape serious injuries as their motorbikes slid out from underneath them.

Unit - 27

“The motorbikes and their riders slid into the path of oncoming vehicles. One rider struck the front of an oncoming car with force,” Col ML Pattanajak noted.

Rescue workers were kept busy responding to many other minor motorbike accidents throughout the area, he noted.

“All riders must be careful in these conditions. Also, they must have driving licenses,” Col ML Pattanajak said, adding that his officers would be looking into rental operators hiring motorbikes to unlicensed tourists.

“It is best if tourists take it slow while learning the roads in Phuket, and they must wear helmets at all times while riding a motorbike,” he added.

 

 
