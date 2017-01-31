PHUKET: A team of about 100 officers, accompanied by soldiers and police, moved in and cleared illegally planted rubber trees covering 73 rai in Sirinath National Park yesterday (Jan 30).

Leading the foray were Capt Bowaorn Promkaewngam, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Provincial Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and Sirinath Park Chief Witoon Detchpramuanphon.

The task force assembled included officials from the Phuket Provincial Office, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation regional office in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and the Royal Forest Department’s Phuket office.

“The areas cleared covered 39.35 rai in Moo 3, Tambon Thepkrasattri and 33.86 rai in Moo 6, Cherng Talay,” Mr Witoon said.

The raid yesterday was part of an ongoing campaign to remove illegal plantations from within the park boundaries. (See story here.)

Under the campaign all rubber not yet seven years old must be cut down, Park Chief Witoon explained.

“Sixty per cent of all the rubber trees we find that are eight to 19 years old are to be cut down, but all rubber trees 20 years or older will be left standing,” he said.

“We are leaving the older trees for now to protect the soil. They will be cut down later because they are still illegal trees,” Mr Witoon explained.