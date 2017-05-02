Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

PHUKET: A pub musician escaped with only minor injuries and a charge for reckless driving after his vehicle flipped when he fell asleep at the wheel at 5am yesterday morning (May 1) about 200 metres from the PTT petrol station in Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn.

transport, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 01:07PM

Montri Suwankhet, 32, and his passenger Sonthichai Simachai, 29, were driving home to Mai Khao after seeing a friend in Chalong at about 5am when he dozed off, causing the vehicle to swerve and flip “without damaging any other vehicles or property,” confirmed Capt Chatree Chuwichien of the Thalang Police.

Mr Montri was knocked unconscious in the impact, but after he came to he managed to pull himself out of the overturned truck and find help from local residents, who alerted Thalang Police.

Mr Montri and Mr Santichai suffered injuries that were “not life threatening” and were treated with first aid at the scene by Srisoonthorn rescue workers before being taken to Thalang Hospital.

C and C Marine

Mr Montri told Capt Chatree that he was a musician at the “Hor NokHook” (or the Thai equivalent of the letter H) pub in Phuket Town, but that he also performs at other venues.

“We tested the driver for alcohol, which came back as negative. Therefore there have been no drink driving charges. He has been charged for reckless driving,” said Capt Chatree.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Eagle | 02 May 2017 - 17:36:08

Simon01,you should really start thinking before you give any suggestions for a ridiculous high fine here.Think about the monthly average income in Thailand and then compare it with the fines in your country and the average monthly income there.Would they charge someone more than a 6month income for an accident like this?

The Phuket News

simon01 | 02 May 2017 - 15:21:20

Same same. Its well charging these people but the punishment needs to be tough so it does not happen again. This was luck that no one was killed. If a motorbike was on the road or it was a restaurant at the side of the road the people will be dead now. This guy need 100k fine minimum then he and others will take note to be more careful.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 02 May 2017 - 13:21:58

One really can not drive anymore on Phuket during dark hours.
It is really dangerous, a tombola, with these idiots on the road.
It seems to be a local Phuket hobby, driving and sleeping same time.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the ou...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection. Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can&#...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Simon01,you should really start thinking before you give any suggestions for a ridiculous high fine here.Think about the monthly average income in Tha...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

ChristySweat,you think it is inappropriate from the police to make any statement of blame,but at the same time you agree with Kurt who blames the car ...(Read More)

Red Bull scion flees Bangkok with two days to spare

It's been laughing for some time!.......(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Eagle, if it were a foreigner driving the car and the Thai scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries do you honestly think they will "belie...(Read More)

Violence scars France’s pre-election May Day marches

Le Pen bemoaning "money as king.." is as unbelievable and as blatant a lie as trump's claim to be for the people. Both are already weal...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Oh dear, sounds like very serious injuries, I hope Ms. Mari recovers very soon. I agree with Kurt, it is inappropriate for Capt Wattanatorn to mak...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Kurt,did you witness the accident?If not then it would be better to shut up!Where did they erase the name of the thai woman?How can you know what rout...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Same same. Its well charging these people but the punishment needs to be tough so it does not happen again. This was luck that no one was killed. If a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.