PHUKET: A pub musician escaped with only minor injuries and a charge for reckless driving after his vehicle flipped when he fell asleep at the wheel at 5am yesterday morning (May 1) about 200 metres from the PTT petrol station in Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn.

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 01:07PM

Montri Suwankhet, 32, and his passenger Sonthichai Simachai, 29, were driving home to Mai Khao after seeing a friend in Chalong at about 5am when he dozed off, causing the vehicle to swerve and flip “without damaging any other vehicles or property,” confirmed Capt Chatree Chuwichien of the Thalang Police.

Mr Montri was knocked unconscious in the impact, but after he came to he managed to pull himself out of the overturned truck and find help from local residents, who alerted Thalang Police.

Mr Montri and Mr Santichai suffered injuries that were “not life threatening” and were treated with first aid at the scene by Srisoonthorn rescue workers before being taken to Thalang Hospital.

Mr Montri told Capt Chatree that he was a musician at the “Hor NokHook” (or the Thai equivalent of the letter H) pub in Phuket Town, but that he also performs at other venues.

“We tested the driver for alcohol, which came back as negative. Therefore there have been no drink driving charges. He has been charged for reckless driving,” said Capt Chatree.