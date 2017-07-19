Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Pride Week 2018 cancelled while organisers plan more 'inclusive' event

Phuket Loves You Club (PLU), organisers of the annual Phuket Pride Week for the last six years, have announced that that next year’s event will be cancelled while it revamps Pride Week to make it more inclusive.

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 09:12AM

People taking part in the Phuket Pride Week Parade in 2015. Photo: The Phuket News/file
People taking part in the Phuket Pride Week Parade in 2015. Photo: The Phuket News/file

“Phuket Loves You Club's (PLU) main goal has always been to provide a unique and exciting Pride experience for the entire LGBT community of Phuket. For the past six years, the planning committee has achieved that goal,” read PLU a press release on July 19.

“The Pride Committee, after much discussion, has decided to take a year off from producing Pride. During this year, the Pride Committee will be gathering ideas and comments from our Thai community and businesses to see how we can create a bigger, better and more inclusive event, one that will not only raise the necessary funds to meet our financial commented to our health initiatives but to also to broaden our efforts in educating and challenging our Phuket LGBT communities to work towards to achieving full equality,” it continued.

Though the PLU will not be producing Phuket Pride Week in 2018, members say they hope to be back in April 2019 with and amazing week of Pride events.

“The aim of PLU Club for this coming year will be to hold various fundraising and educational events; not only in Patong where the heart of our LGBT community lives but throughout the Phuket LGBT communities. These events will allow PLU to continue raising money for their charities and creating a healthier LGBT community.

“Though PLU Club will take this next year to strategize on the future of Phuket Pride, we will fully support any organization that chooses to produce Pride 2018. After six successful years of running Phuket Pride, PLU Club has built a successful and growing Facebook brand, a functioning growing website as well as many contacts within the world-wide media.

“PLU Club is ready to commit its data base as well as internet presences to assist organization or NGO who plans to chooses to produce Phuket Pride 2018,” concluded the press release.


For information on how to get involved in the PLU as a volunteer or sponsor, please email: info@phuket-pride.com. For information about PLU activities visit: www.phuket-pride.org

 

 
