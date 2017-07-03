Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Pride Week 2017 raises B190,000 for local LGBT charities

The Phuket Loves You Club (PLU), organisers of the Phuket Pride Week, recently announced that the event this year has raised B190,000 which will be donated to various LGBT & HIV/AIDS charities or initiatives in Phuket.

The Phuket News

Monday 3 July 2017, 12:03PM

Phuket Pride Week has raised over B1.8mn for LGBT charities over the past six years.
Phuket Pride Week has raised over B1.8mn for LGBT charities over the past six years.

This year is the sixth time that the PLU has organised Phuket Pride Week and over the past six years the groups fundraising efforts have managed to accumulate over B1.8 Million for LGBT community organisations.

The money raised from this years event will be donated to The Life Home Project Foundation Phuket and the PLU Community/HARP project which works to increase awareness of HIV/AIDs, encourage safer sex practices, HIV testing, provide medical support, provide financial support for additional testing for HIV positive people and distributing of free condoms and lube to the gay community in Patong.

This year, money was raised from several events throughout the week including a Gay Boat Cruise to James Bond island, Beach side Dinner & Charity auction, Stargazer Talent contest, and The Big Event featuring Mr Phuket Pride 2017 Contest.

Besides moneys raised at these amazing events, Pride received generous donations from other events held during the week and from businesses and individual people.

“Be Strong, Be Healthy, Be Happy” was Phuket Pride’s 2017 theme and it aims to reflect the positive changes in attitudes of the LGBT community in Thailand and South East Asia.

During a Beachside Dinner event held at the Sala Bua Restaurant, Impiana Resort Hotel in Patong, Karex Berhad were presented with a Citizenship Award for their tremendous support of the PLU and for donating 260,000 Carex condoms and bottles of lubricant over the past four years.

The Phuket Loves You Club Community Services Award was this year re-named the John Bowell Community Services Award in honour of the hard work and dedication from Mr John Bowell, who was Secretary and Treasurer of Phuket Loves You Club over the last six years. Unfortunately, John passed away last September.

This year the John Bowell Community Services Award was given to Ms Nutsuda Rodchong “Khun Ya”, a Public Health Technical Officer for Phuket’s Provincial Health Department. She has been instrumental in the fight to reduce HIV infection rates in Phuket’s LGBT community.

C and C Marine

The Chairman of the PLU Ian Phillips said, “This year, bringing together a week of events and trying to plan them was extremely challenging, and could only be done by the hard work and dedication of many people, both Thai and Farang, and the venues which made these events happen.

“Of course all those who attended them, many of whom were new to Phuket Pride, said that the mix of events made for a unique and very enjoyable experience.

“We would very much like to apologize that the Grand Parade through the streets of Patong did not take place, but we felt that due to the passing of King Rama 9 it would be inappropriate to hold the Parade this year.”

“On behalf of the PLU Club, we would like to thank each and every person for supporting our events, we should all also be very proud of the amount of money raised for Phuket charities. The amount of almost B1.8mn raised over the past six years is a credit to everyone involved,” he said.

 

Phuket Pride Week was proudly sponsored by Live 89.5 and Khao Phuket.

For information on how to get involved in the PLU as a volunteer or sponsor, please email: info@phuket-pride.com. For up-to-date information about PLU activities and view our Pride 2017 photo gallery visit our web site: www.phuket-pride.org  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers win parking space reprieve

The only correct statement here is 21 tuk tuk ranks is not suitable. It should be 10. They park two or three blocking roads. The race each other causi...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

This must be fake news because CaptainJack has already assured us that "these 'new measures' are aimed squarely at 'rich foreigners&#...(Read More)

Thai tongues meet English terms

As a fluent Thai speaking westerner I can tell you that imprecise pronunciation is not the only reason some Thai people fail to understand our Thai. ...(Read More)

Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

@ reality check. Usually an agreement to buy advertising in the paper if they do a story on them. It sounds like they rent out units that are owned ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

@ cs & cj >> the confusion comes from the fact that some parts of this article are cut and pasted from the linked article which verifies tha...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Dear Current Thai Military Government, You have done a good job so far with most things, however, you really should sort out a good Compulsory Third ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

Cap't Jack, Col Santi did not make that declaration regarding not having authority, a Mr Surat did. But who is Mr Surat? The article does not elab...(Read More)

Phuket police mystified after finding no wounds on man who claimed he had been shot, stabbed

Wow...Capt Panu is a sharp one...continuing to investigate how the stabs and gun shots didn't leave a mark or any blood. Maybe they'll declar...(Read More)

Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

Is the Phuket News now running unpaid ads and calling it news? I want to know what is happening in Phuket not read about resorts. There are many of ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.