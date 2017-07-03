The Phuket Loves You Club (PLU), organisers of the Phuket Pride Week, recently announced that the event this year has raised B190,000 which will be donated to various LGBT & HIV/AIDS charities or initiatives in Phuket.

Monday 3 July 2017, 12:03PM

Phuket Pride Week has raised over B1.8mn for LGBT charities over the past six years.

This year is the sixth time that the PLU has organised Phuket Pride Week and over the past six years the groups fundraising efforts have managed to accumulate over B1.8 Million for LGBT community organisations.

The money raised from this years event will be donated to The Life Home Project Foundation Phuket and the PLU Community/HARP project which works to increase awareness of HIV/AIDs, encourage safer sex practices, HIV testing, provide medical support, provide financial support for additional testing for HIV positive people and distributing of free condoms and lube to the gay community in Patong.

This year, money was raised from several events throughout the week including a Gay Boat Cruise to James Bond island, Beach side Dinner & Charity auction, Stargazer Talent contest, and The Big Event featuring Mr Phuket Pride 2017 Contest.

Besides moneys raised at these amazing events, Pride received generous donations from other events held during the week and from businesses and individual people.

“Be Strong, Be Healthy, Be Happy” was Phuket Pride’s 2017 theme and it aims to reflect the positive changes in attitudes of the LGBT community in Thailand and South East Asia.

During a Beachside Dinner event held at the Sala Bua Restaurant, Impiana Resort Hotel in Patong, Karex Berhad were presented with a Citizenship Award for their tremendous support of the PLU and for donating 260,000 Carex condoms and bottles of lubricant over the past four years.

The Phuket Loves You Club Community Services Award was this year re-named the John Bowell Community Services Award in honour of the hard work and dedication from Mr John Bowell, who was Secretary and Treasurer of Phuket Loves You Club over the last six years. Unfortunately, John passed away last September.

This year the John Bowell Community Services Award was given to Ms Nutsuda Rodchong “Khun Ya”, a Public Health Technical Officer for Phuket’s Provincial Health Department. She has been instrumental in the fight to reduce HIV infection rates in Phuket’s LGBT community.

The Chairman of the PLU Ian Phillips said, “This year, bringing together a week of events and trying to plan them was extremely challenging, and could only be done by the hard work and dedication of many people, both Thai and Farang, and the venues which made these events happen.

“Of course all those who attended them, many of whom were new to Phuket Pride, said that the mix of events made for a unique and very enjoyable experience.

“We would very much like to apologize that the Grand Parade through the streets of Patong did not take place, but we felt that due to the passing of King Rama 9 it would be inappropriate to hold the Parade this year.”

“On behalf of the PLU Club, we would like to thank each and every person for supporting our events, we should all also be very proud of the amount of money raised for Phuket charities. The amount of almost B1.8mn raised over the past six years is a credit to everyone involved,” he said.

Phuket Pride Week was proudly sponsored by Live 89.5 and Khao Phuket.

For information on how to get involved in the PLU as a volunteer or sponsor, please email: info@phuket-pride.com. For up-to-date information about PLU activities and view our Pride 2017 photo gallery visit our web site: www.phuket-pride.org