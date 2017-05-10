PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and his team have begun making arrangements for the state funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, which is scheduled to be held in Bangkok on Oct 25-29, with the cremation to be held on Thursday Oct 26.

Wednesday 10 May 2017, 11:54AM

Some of the ‘Dokmai Jan’ collected will be sent to Bangkok to be used as part of the funeral services, explained Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawat. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governors Teera Anantaseriwidhaya and Siwaporn Chuasawat together joined a video conference with Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Kritsada Boonrat at Phuket Provincial Office on Monday (May 8) to discuss arrangements.

V/Gov Siwaporn Chuasawat confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (May 9) that specific locations will be set up for people to offer Dokmai Jan.

Dokmai Jan are flowers created from wood shavings traditionally used in Thai funerals. The “flowers” are set alight during the cremation process.

There will be 101 points in Bangkok and 898 points elsewhere throughout the country for offering Dokmai Jan, V/Gov Siwaporn said.

Some of the Dokmai Jan collected will be sent to Bangkok to be used as part of the funeral services, V/Gov Siwaporn confirmed.

“We also invite people to plant marigold flowers in honour of the funeral to be held,” she added.

“We have yet to specify details of where the Dokmai Jan collection centres will be set up as we are waiting for confirmation from the Ministry of Interior,” V/Gov Siwaporn said.

“There will be a public holiday on October 26. However, I can’t confirm whether any other days during the funeral services from October 25-29 will be declared public holidays. That is Bangkok’s decision,” said V/Gov Siwaporn.

“We are waiting for an official schedule for the funeral, it is expected soon.”