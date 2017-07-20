PHUKET: Phuket Govenor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (July 19) called in the heads of Phuket’s three main Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) offices to order them to speed up their efforts in tidying up ugly tangles of overhead cables along Phuket main roads.

Phuket PEA chiefs have been ordered to hurry with their project to tidy up ugly tangles of cables, as pictured, from major roads in Phuket. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Called to the meeting were Phuket PEA Chief Wicharn Praenam, Patong PEA Chief Watcharin Prapha and Thalang PEA Chief Suthat Jitjamnong.

Also present were representatives from telecommunication companies.

“Tidying up telephone and telecoms cables is part of the ‘Keep Phuket clean by our hands and our hearts’ campaign,” Gov Norraphat reminded the ensemble.

“Some parts of the paroject are not complete yet. Offices involved in the project are to speed up working on this.” he said.

“The PEA has a total of 36.9km of cables to tidy up. Right now, only 18.5km has been done,” he added.

Gov Norraphat pointed out that the campaign includes cleaning up areas such as along Mae Luan Rd, from the Muang District Office at the intersection with Yaowarat Rd to the Phuket Thaihua Asean Wittaya School on Wichit Songkram Rd, and along the bypass road from Darasamut Intersection to Samkong Intersection, with both areas within the ambit of the Phuket PEA office.

He also identified along the road leading to the airport (Route 4031), from what he called the “Nai Yang Intersection”, where the road joins Route 4026, which leads directly to Thepkrasattri Rd, as included in the campaign.

For Patong, Gov Norraphat identified “Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd” as included in the campaign. Of note, the road has been called Phra Meita Rd for years, despite claims by Patong Municipality and the Department of Rural Roads that there are enough signs indicating the road’s correct name. (See story here.)

“The project to tidy up the overhead cables is to tidy up Phuket as it is a tourism island. Many tourists visit Phuket every year. The project also makes a good image for Phuket,” Gov Norraphat said.