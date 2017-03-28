PHUKET: The past few months have seen coral preservation efforts at key tourist dive sites and coral reef attractions for day-trippers in and around Phuket ramped up to the ridiculous and shift target from the tourists themselves to the tour guides and tour companies that lead them.

Should tourists or their guides and tour companies be held responsible for damage to Phuket's coral reefs? Photo: The Phuket News / file

The drive began in earnest in late January, when officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office posted signs at Koh Racha Yai’s three main bays warning tour guides and tourists of the consequences of breaking marine conservation rules. (See story here.)

After a couple of “misunderstandings”, Chinese tourist Huang Yongjia, 35, was caught with two baby Parrotfish in a plastic bottle and was charged and fined B100,000 for his infraction. (See story here.)

Officials tried the same with 53-year-old Russian tourist Olga Smirnova, but as she did not have the B100,000, she spent two nights in police lockup while awaiting trial for feeding bread to fish at Racha Yai. (See story here.)

However, after Ms Smirnova’s dire situation, held legal hostage in Thailand while awaiting trial and sentencing of a token fine for her misdemeanour, officials changed tack and started focusing on tour guides and tour operators.

Nonthasak Marine and one of their guides came into question for allegedly breaking off a piece of coral to kill a sea urchin in front of tourists, a claim the company strongly denies, and an illegal guide now stands accused of standing on corals at Koh Racha. (See stories here and here.)

To this, The Phuket News asks readers in our latest online poll, “Who should be held responsible environmental damage – the tourists who break the rules, or the tour guides and the companies that hire them?”

Responses available are:

1. Tourists should be held responsible for their own behaviour. If a tourist breaks the rules, he or she is the only one to be held responsible, not the guide.

2. Guides should be held fully responsible, not tourists, as it’s the guide’s job to ensure tourists are safe and do not break environmental-protection laws.

3. Both tourists and their guides should be held responsible, and both should be charged.

