PHUKET: Police on the island are currently looking for two teenagers on a motorbike who robbed a local vendor at gunpoint today (Dec 13) escaping with over B10,000 in cash.

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 07:36PM

51-year-old dessert vendor, Mr Paisan Yamanon, was robbed at gunpoint for over B10,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop was notified of an incident at 4:30am this morning where it was reported by a 51-year-old dessert vendor, Mr Paisan Yamanon, that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two teenagers on a motorbike as he was walking down the road with his broken-down motorbike.

The incident took place on the road in front of Bandit Farm in Srisoonthorn.

Mr Paisan said that while he was pushing his motorbike along the road heading to Baan Don, two teenagers stopped by and pretended to help him. The suspects then turned around and robbed him at gunpoint.

The suspects sped away with his wallet containing over B10,000 in cash, an ATM card and ID card. The pair were last seen heading towards Baan Don Moo 4 in Thepkrassattri.

Capt Kraisorn said that Mr Paisan could not provide any more information about the suspects because it was dark when the incident happened. However, police are waiting to check CCTV footage from Bandit Farm because the owner was not at the shop at the time.