PHUKET: Police are looking for two foreign men, believed to be Russians, who abandoned a rental car in a roadside ditch near Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 20).

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 03:14PM

Chalomg Police were informed of the abandoned car, an orange Mitsubishi Mirage, at 5:50pm.

Traffic Police arrived at the scene, on the road past the windmill lookout, to find the car in the ditch with damage to its front end – and the headlights and hazard lights still on.

“Witnesses said there were two foreign men, who they thought were Russian, in the car. The two men suffered minor injuries and left the scene before we arrived,” one Traffic Police officer told The Phuket News.

“The men might have rented the car and were not familiar with the road, or might be drunk. We found a half-finished bottle of alcohol inside the car,” the officer said.

“We are now checking with car rental agents to see if they are missing a car,” he added.

A tow truck hauled the car out of the ditch and delivered it to Chalong Police Station, where it remains pending further investigation – and claiming by the rightful owner.