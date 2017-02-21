Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket police searching for suspected drunk Russians for ditching rental car

PHUKET: Police are looking for two foreign men, believed to be Russians, who abandoned a rental car in a roadside ditch near Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 20).

tourism, Russian, accidents, alcohol, transport, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 03:14PM

Chalomg Police were informed of the abandoned car, an orange Mitsubishi Mirage, at 5:50pm.

Traffic Police arrived at the scene, on the road past the windmill lookout, to find the car in the ditch with damage to its front end – and the headlights and hazard lights still on.

“Witnesses said there were two foreign men, who they thought were Russian, in the car. The two men suffered minor injuries and left the scene before we arrived,” one Traffic Police officer told The Phuket News.

Unit - 27

“The men might have rented the car and were not familiar with the road, or might be drunk. We found a half-finished bottle of alcohol inside the car,” the officer said.

“We are now checking with car rental agents to see if they are missing a car,” he added.

A tow truck hauled the car out of the ditch and delivered it to Chalong Police Station, where it remains pending further investigation – and claiming by the rightful owner.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Masked monks in clash with DSI as tempers flare

Kurt,the PN is an online news magazine.Not a - question and answer-website.Seems like you are the only person not capable of doing an own research....(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

@ BenPendejo: Yup, On Phuket it needs a police colonel to give a press release, that from a roof a fall is a fall. Not even a 'believe'. Wo...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Kurt,you are a really sick person!Laughing about an accident or attempted suicide.Man,you need urgent treatment....(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 35, dies when snorkelling off Phuket

Chinese government should safe face and demand that Chinese tour groups to Phuket have at Phuket positioned Chinese guides! A Chinese tourist lady in...(Read More)

Police check CCTV, confirm Chinese tourist drowned in Phuket resort pool

Problem with Phuket CCTV cam thinking is: CCTV cams on Phuket are not observed with purpose of prevention! Let tourists and citizens of Phuket not...(Read More)

Police hunt Phuket man for setting ex-wife on fire

What a scumbag piece of dirt. Bet he won't spend much time in prison....(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Another falling from a building incident in Thailand, of which there are many. Interested to find out what caused him to fall as this is another r...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 35, dies when snorkelling off Phuket

Another Chinese drowns at a Phuket beach. This happens at least once per week at a Phuket beach or resort swimming pool. Wake up China!...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

“Our investigations lead us to believe that Mr Schartl fell from the roof..." Boy, that Col Weeraphong is another crack investigator. He wiil...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

I don't know if there are any statistics out there regarding highest number of balcony incidents per capital world wide, but if there are, does an...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.