Phuket police ready for Songkran

PHUKET: In a public display of readiness to provide security during the upcoming Songkran Thai New Year holidays, more than 200 police and other law-enforcement officers joined an assembly to be addressed by their commanding officers.

Monday 3 April 2017, 02:44PM

Held just before end of office hours on Friday afternoon, the assembly at 4pm at Phuket City Police Station was attended by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Chalit Kaewyarat.

Joining Gen Chalit were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Peerayut Garajaedee.

Forming the ranks of the assembly were officers th ePhuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police, and others.

“We are concerned about crimes and road accidents during the Songkran Festival when many people go back to their home towns and many others travel to enjoy Songkran water festivities,” Col Peerayut said.

“So we are preparing to get ready to handle these problems, and also to take care of people’s safety, their lives and property,” he added.

“These officers are ready to take care of people and society during Songkran 2017,” said Col Peerayut.

“People can call (the national police hotline) 191 any time, 24 hours,” he said.

 

 
malczx7r | 03 April 2017 - 16:35:41

BenPendejo, whilst I agree with most of your sentiments I actually believe they will do some work for a change.  Not a lot, just a little to prove they have been doing their duties, just for a few weeks, they don't want to get tired working everyday now do they! It will be all systems normal after the festivities where dangerous driving, ghost riding, no helmet wearing individuals, crazy minivans e.t.c will be allowed to continue increasing the road death tally to another amazingly high figure whilst blaming anything that goes wrong on, rain, brake failure!  Well done Land of smashes.

Discover Thainess | 03 April 2017 - 16:18:12

I was just about to say "wallets at the ready" but Benpendejo beat me to it! In all seriousness, I think we all pray that this year will be better than last for road safety.

eric dekegel | 03 April 2017 - 16:17:02

It stills not give any answer if we are allowed to drive around with water for songkran in a Pick Up???What did they tell them just line up??

BenPendejo | 03 April 2017 - 15:31:37

Ummm...sure they're getting [their wallets] ready.  Although I haven't seen them set up their picnic tables and pop-up tents yet.  They will be needing comfy places away from their stations where they can sleep and do nothing in more comfort.  I look forward to having increased patrols along the highways, looking for common lawbreakers like speeding minivans and taxis, and other aggressive tail-gaiters, ghost riders and basic dumb arses.  Oh...?, what's that...?, there will be no increase in patrols and law enforcement??? Oh...so it will be like any other day.

