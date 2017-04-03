PHUKET: In a public display of readiness to provide security during the upcoming Songkran Thai New Year holidays, more than 200 police and other law-enforcement officers joined an assembly to be addressed by their commanding officers.

Monday 3 April 2017, 02:44PM

Held just before end of office hours on Friday afternoon, the assembly at 4pm at Phuket City Police Station was attended by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Chalit Kaewyarat.

Joining Gen Chalit were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Peerayut Garajaedee.

Forming the ranks of the assembly were officers th ePhuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police, and others.

“We are concerned about crimes and road accidents during the Songkran Festival when many people go back to their home towns and many others travel to enjoy Songkran water festivities,” Col Peerayut said.

“So we are preparing to get ready to handle these problems, and also to take care of people’s safety, their lives and property,” he added.

“These officers are ready to take care of people and society during Songkran 2017,” said Col Peerayut.

“People can call (the national police hotline) 191 any time, 24 hours,” he said.