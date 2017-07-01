PHUKET: Police have been left mystified after being unable to find any serious wounds on a man who said he had been shot and stabbed in an attack carried out in the early hours of this morning.

The man told locals and police that he had been shot and stabbed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:55am today (July 1), Chalong Police received report from residents in Soi Suksan 1, Moo 4, Rawai that a man had fallen unconscious after asking them for help claiming he had been both shot and stabbed.

Local patrol police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the ground. Nearby they found a watch and money strewn across the floor.

The man was carrying Patong Hospital outpatient card registered on May 15 to a Mr Chaithawat Boonphakdee, 26.

The man told police that he had been shot and stabbed and that he could feel the wounds on his body.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said, “I was doing my morning exercise when I heard a man calling for help so I called my relatives.

“When we went to help the man we found no wounds on his body. We were afraid that he might be a thief who asked for help and would later rob us so I decided to call police.”

Capt Panu Siriphokkaphat of the Chalong Police said, “We checked his body and could not find any stab or gunshot wounds. However, the man did have some scratches on his lower abdomen.

“We could not small alcohol on the man’s breath,” he said.

“After having a short conversation the man passed out unconscious so he was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“We will investigate the matter to see if the man had in fact been attacked in any way or if he was trying to deceive people,” Capt Panu added.