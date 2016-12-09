Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket police mount horses for tourists’ safety

PHUKET: Police began patrols on horseback at Surin Beach today (Dec 9) in their latest efforts to keep tourists safe.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 9 December 2016, 12:11PM

The mounted patrols began at Phuket’s Surin Beach today. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The mounted patrols began at Phuket’s Surin Beach today. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Lt Gen Chalit Thinthanee this morning said that the need to have mounted police patrolling Phuket beaches came after officials learned that officers patrolling beaches on foot or by patrol car could not cover all area, especially long beaches or places that were hard to get to.

“Surin Beach is the first area in Phuket to have police patrolling on a horseback,” he said.

“We will have mounted police to cover all beaches in the future. Foot patrols at times can be very difficult (sic) and take too long too when responding to an emergency, so we need a better alternative,” he added.

“Now we have mounted police who will respond to any call quickly. This will promote tourism and ensure safety to tourists while they enjoying our beaches.” Gen Chalit said.

Officers will receive training so they can safely ride and control the horses while patrolling the beach, he added

“Today we received good feedback from beachgoers and we will increase our mounted police patrols at other beaches as a welcome to the high season and upcoming holidays for Christmas and New Year,” Gen Chalit said.

 

 
Kurt | 11 December 2016 - 13:02:27

Foot:  To learn horse riding it takes at least 20 hours lessons. 
And than you are just able to feel comfortable with the basics.
The rider has to learn to interact with the horse as we talk here not about recreation horse riding but about a 'police-team'. 
They have to become a team, always the same police man with the same horse.
Team building, police man has to unsaddle, wash, clean the horse after beach duty.
A horse is not a motorbike.
Perhaps a training course with police forces in Australia, England, USA?

And yes, wear a helmet as a professional.

Anyway, poor horses, at the hot beaches with the heat reflecting sand.
Why not have camels? Australia has to many camels.
Thailand can get them for free.  :-)

Actually, small electric police beach patrol cars, with space for 2 officers + first aid kit and respiration equipment would be much better.

Not enough police officers willing to work at beaches, is well known, than put 1 police officer + 1 beach guard in the electric car.
Super team! It gives the beach guard more status when he whistle the tourists out of the water in the red flag zones.
A win-win situation.

Foot | 10 December 2016 - 07:06:26

Officers will receive training so they can safely ride and control the horses while patrolling the beach..."  "... we will increase our mounted police patrols at other beaches as a welcome to the high season and upcoming holidays for Christmas and New Year.."
Hey, a week or two of training before Christmas.  How hard can it be to ride a horse?

yvonne | 09 December 2016 - 15:20:58

No Helmets?

Rorii | 09 December 2016 - 13:45:20

Wow, these dudes must be well "trained", but hey, why do they need someone holding the ponies? Mmmm, stirrups  not adjusted correctly, feet not positioned correctly, reins far too loose, these guys are in danger of injuring themselves. As I see it, going by the pix, the mounted police, who find it hard to walk, along the beach, will be lead by someone on foot.I can see some funny keystone cop moments, like, cop, on horseback, giving chase, one hand one the reins another holding a whistle to his mouth, while his ass is bouncing in the saddle, ouch ouch ouch.

Inepto | 09 December 2016 - 13:31:53

I do hope the police are issued with a pooper scooper, otherwise the beach goers will be walking or lying in big balls of digested grass?
Great idea and maybe used in Bangla Rd and environs at night too please?

Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.