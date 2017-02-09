Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket police confirm alcohol ban for Makha Bucha holiday

PHUKET: The commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, has called for all vendors of alcohol across the island to observe the ban on the sale of alcohol for the Buddhist holiday Makha Bucha on Saturday (Feb 11).

Thursday 9 February 2017, 01:25PM

The ban, instituted by law, will be in effect from midnight Friday night through to midnight Saturday night, Gen Teeraphol confirmed.

“Please note that the ban will not be in effect on the substitution day public holiday on Monday (Feb 13) . The sale of alcohol on that day can proceed as usual,” Gen Teeraphol told The Phuket News.

However, he warned against the sale of alcohol during the ban on Saturday.

“Under Section 39 of the Alcohol Control Act, the penalty is up to six months in prison, a fine of up to B10,000, or both,” he said.

Unit - 27

“Anyone wanting to report breaches of the act can call the police hotline 191, or the Tourist Police hotline 1599. Both numbers are monitored 24 hours a day,” Gen Teeraphol said.

The Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015 announced that the sale of alcohol is banned by law on five religious days in Thailand: Makha Bucha, Arsarnraha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days. The ban affects the sale of alcohol everywhere throughout the country, except duty free shops at international airports.

Government offices such as the Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed, as will main branches of banks, but with some bank branches in shopping malls remaining open.

The Class Act Media offices will be closed Saturday (Feb 11) as usual and on Monday (Feb 13) to mark the Makha Bucha public holiday – but will re-open on Tuesday (Feb 14), in time for Valentine’s Day.

 

 
