PHUKET: The Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police has expressed his concern following the bomb attacks at a Big C Supercentre in Pattani on Tuesday (May 9), but maintains that security in Phuket remains vigilant.

Thursday 11 May 2017, 12:39PM

A Royal Thai Army soldier checks a Thai man’s identification papers as he arrives onto Phuket on a nighttime bus. Photo: The Phuket News

“I am very concerned about the security situation in Phuket, especially after the bomb attacks in Pattani,” Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, Phuket’s leading police commander, told The Phuket News today (May 11).

“We are maintaining our strong coordination in working with other security officials, such as at Phuket International Airport, with the Royal Thai Army and Royal Thai Navy’s Third Naval Area Command (based in Phuket), as well as administration officials,” he said.

Gen Teeraphol pointed out that heightened security checks on vehicles and passengers coming onto the island are causing traffic delays at the Phuket Checkpoint at Tha Chatchai, at the northern tip of the island.

“This is because officials are conducting more thorough checks,” he said.

Gen Teeraphol noted that police in Phuket had good cooperative relations with Muslim leaders on the island.

“They work with us very well,” he said, adding that by cooperation local Muslim leaders notified police of any newcomers into their communities.

“We also meet with them once a month to share information and exchange reports on our, and their, activities,” Gen Teeraphol added.

Regardless, Gen Teeraphol called on the public to also remain vigilant.

“Phuket is a tourism destination and attracts many tourists. Please keep an eye out for anything suspicious,” he said.

“It is much easier to keep people safe when everyone is aware and working together to keep an eye out for danger,” he added.

“If anyone sees something that seems to be suspiciously in the wrong place, or suspiciously modified, they should call the police immediately on 191,” Gen Teeraphol said.

The current state of security in Phuket comes as national police and security personnel continue their hunt for the Pattani bombers, whose devastating blasts on Tuesday left 61 people, including children, wounded. Three of them remain in critical condition. (See story here.)