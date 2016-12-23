PHUKET: More than 280 police and military officers and volunteers were on the streets of Phuket last night (Dec 22) to promote an anti-drunk drive campaign aimed at boosting tourist’s confidence in safety ahead of the upcoming festive holidays.

Friday 23 December 2016, 09:56AM

Police gather at Phuket City Police Station ahead of the high season. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Lt Gen Chalit Thinthanee, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and Deputy Chief Col Peerayuth Karajadee led the assembly, which began at 6pm in front of Phuket City Police Station.

Col Peerayuth explained, “The Royal Thai Police have ordered all departments dealing with security to help prevent crime and boost security during the holiday season this Christmas and New Year.

“Many people will be off work for four to five days so they will travel and be on the roads. Crime and traffic accidents are prone to happen during this period, and the Royal Thai Police have ordered police forces across the country to help with traffic management and provide assistance and safety to travellers during the New Year break and carry out the anti-crime blitz from December 22 to January 15,” he said.

Lt Gen Chalit, who presided over the assembly, added, “From today onwards officers will be on the roads to manage traffic and ensure the safety of motorists. During this period we will continue to carry out the arrests of criminals and prevent crime in general.

“We will do our best to serve the public and will follow every procedure of law enforcement closely,” he said.

“Region 8 Police, Phuket Provincial Police and other departments involved in this campaign are concerned for residents and tourists so we will deploy as many as officers to be on watch and on Phuket’s roads to provide maximum safety during this period.

“We will need help from local residents especially to help reduce the number of road accidents. Do not drink and drive.

“Boat operators taking tourists to other islands off Phuket should keep the number of passengers within the legal limit, do not overload your boats.

“To residents and tourists, please keep your doors locked and your valuables in a safe place before you leave your house or accommodation,” advised Lt Gen Chalit.