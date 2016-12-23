Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

PHUKET: More than 280 police and military officers and volunteers were on the streets of Phuket last night (Dec 22) to promote an anti-drunk drive campaign aimed at boosting tourist’s confidence in safety ahead of the upcoming festive holidays.

crime, alcohol, accidents, marine, police, military, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 December 2016, 09:56AM

Police gather at Phuket City Police Station ahead of the high season. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police gather at Phuket City Police Station ahead of the high season. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Lt Gen Chalit Thinthanee, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and Deputy Chief Col Peerayuth Karajadee led the assembly, which began at 6pm in front of Phuket City Police Station.

Col Peerayuth explained, “The Royal Thai Police have ordered all departments dealing with security to help prevent crime and boost security during the holiday season this Christmas and New Year.

“Many people will be off work for four to five days so they will travel and be on the roads. Crime and traffic accidents are prone to happen during this period, and the Royal Thai Police have ordered police forces across the country to help with traffic management and provide assistance and safety to travellers during the New Year break and carry out the anti-crime blitz from December 22 to January 15,” he said.

Lt Gen Chalit, who presided over the assembly, added, “From today onwards officers will be on the roads to manage traffic and ensure the safety of motorists. During this period we will continue to carry out the arrests of criminals and prevent crime in general.

“We will do our best to serve the public and will follow every procedure of law enforcement closely,” he said.

Coast Beach Club

“Region 8 Police, Phuket Provincial Police and other departments involved in this campaign are concerned for residents and tourists so we will deploy as many as officers to be on watch and on Phuket’s roads to provide maximum safety during this period.

“We will need help from local residents especially to help reduce the number of road accidents. Do not drink and drive.

“Boat operators taking tourists to other islands off Phuket should keep the number of passengers within the legal limit, do not overload your boats.

“To residents and tourists, please keep your doors locked and your valuables in a safe place before you leave your house or accommodation,” advised Lt Gen Chalit.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 23 December 2016 - 10:24:53

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great!

Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic.
Unfortunately, after 15 January everything will return to 'normal' instead of a continues RTP law enforcement.

Next normal RTP law enforcement period will be during Songkran 2017.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

If the sand for the Patong sand-beach-loungers comes from Koh Samui the questions can be asked: -- Why sand from Samui? Did Samui wanted to get rid o...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Unbelieveble! 3 persons died, the others in hospitals, and the RTP quickly able to fine the Van Driver in less than 24 hours? End of story? That sm...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Fined 150000 baht is a disgrace to the victims and a disgrace to Thailand as a country, which has no care of human life. I am leaving Thailand soon as...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.