PHUKET: A representative from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) (OrBorJor) has confirmed to The Phuket News today that the large piles of rubbish building up at Chalong Pier have now been removed and that a meeting has been scheduled for February 14 to discuss the issue further.

Thursday 9 February 2017, 05:38PM

Piles of rubbish have now been removed from the far end of Chalong Pier. Photo: Prasit Yotharak

Acting Chief PPAO Chief Prasit Yotharak told The Phuket News today (Feb 9), “Chalong Pier is the responsibility of the PPAO and therefore it was our responsibility to remove the rubbish dumped there.

“We have now had a thorough clean up of the area following news on this issue being released,” he said.

“There are some areas around Chalong Pier which are not permitted for boat mooring but some boat owners still moor their boats there. We believe it is also the people on these boats that have been responsible for dumping rubbish on the pier.

“To help us rectify this matter, a meeting will be held on Feb 14 at 1:30pm at the Yacht Control Centre on Chalong Pier where we will discuss this issue further,” Mr Prasit added.