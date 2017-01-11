PHUKET: Police have confirmed there have been no fatalities after a pickup truck slammed into a power pylon on the Karon beach road today (Jan 11), instigating a cascade that brought down live power cables onto at least one other vehicle and the road.

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 06:08PM

The accident happened at about 1pm, Capt Chanarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police told The Phuket News.

“The accident was in front of the Phuket Village Resort and Spa. It was just a vehicle crashing into an electricity pylon on the Karon-Patong Rd (Sirirat Rd),” he said.

“The driver of the delivery pickup truck that hit the power pole said another car cut him off. He swerved to avoid a collision, but hit the power pole,” Capt Chanarong explained.

The impact downed several power pylons and brought live power cables down onto the road, with a brand-new white Honda sedan still bearing red dealership licence plates pinned under one of the pylons.

“There were no injuries or deaths in the accident,” Capt Chanarong confirmed.

“Traffic is flowing again normally and workers are on site clearing the damaged power cables and restoring electricity supply now,” he added.