PHUKET: Pearls from a Phuket pearl farm to the value of B1.5 million will be used in the crown for Miss World Australia 2017.

Thursday 22 June 2017, 06:07PM

The crown featuring pearls farmed in Phuket costs about B1.5 million. Photo: NNT

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong made the joint announcement yesterday (June 21).

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Australia Office has partnered with Phuket Pearl Group to create a unique crown for Miss World Australia 2017,” he explained.

The crown will presented to the winner of Miss World Australia 2017 pageant at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne on July 14.

“This event is an important opportunity to promote the tourism of Thailand and Phuket to Australia through the pearl crown. The crown is valued at B1.5 million,” Gov Norraphat added.

“The pearls used in the production are from the pearl farm in Phuket,” he said.

The crown was conceptualized by drawing inspiration from ocean waves and from Australia’s world-famous Sydney Opera House.

“The contrast between the organic wave structures of the Sydney Opera House fused together with the geometric pattern of Sydney Harbor Bridge is believed to imbue balance and harmony into the crown,” reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)