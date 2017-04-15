PHUKET: The fourth day of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays drew to a close at midnight last night with Phuket maintaining a record of zero deaths in road accidents during the campaign.

Saturday 15 April 2017, 05:02PM

However 11 people were reported injured in 10 accidents across the island during the 24-hour period, according to official statistics provided by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Three of the accidents were in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn, and the other four accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

Kathu District, which includes Phuket’s party town of Patong and other key beach areas including Kamala, suffered three accidents, said the DDPM report.

Police across Phuket reported issuing 1,741 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

832 people fined for not wearing helmets

34 fined for reckless / dangerous driving (35 car drivers, 31 motorbike drivers)

104 fined for not wearing seatbelts

551 fined for driving without a licence

33 fined for speeding

30 fined for running a red light

52 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

25 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

30 fined for using mobile phones while driving

Of note, 50 people were arrested for drunk driving.

Officials at checkpoints across the island reported inspecting 6,058 vehicles throughout the 24-hour period, with 50 vehicles seized.