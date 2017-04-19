PHUKET: A runaway Phuket tour bus that was left parked and unattended after dropping off Chinese tourists at a jewellery store rolled some 80 metres before crashing into a parked pickup truck, which shunted a motorbike and then crunched into tables set up in front of a merit-making supplies shop in Chalong yesterday afternoon (April 18).

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred on the road to Wat Luang Pu Supha, Chaofa Rd Soi 69, at about 2:30pm confirmed Lt Col Kanan Somrak of the Chalong Police.

Bus driver Arnat Luangammart, 37, from Buriram, told officers, “I dropped off Chinese tourists at the Royal Paragon jewellery complex and parked the bus. I switched off the engine and put it in gear to prevent the bus from rolling, but I did not put chocks under the wheels because it is not steep where the bus was parked.

“Some Chinese tourists were still on the bus, so I left the bus to go talk with some bus-driver friends nearby,” he added.

“I did not realise that the bus was rolling away until I heard it hit the shop, which is about 80 metres away,” Mr Arnat said.

“I ran toward the bus but none of the tourists were still on board,” he added.

“I think someone played with the gears and that made the bus roll,” Mr Arnat said.

Col Kanan noted that police were still investigating what caused the incident.

Police also confirmed that the relevant insurance company had been called in to surmise the cost of the damage.