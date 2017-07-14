Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket today called on parasail operators in Phuket to refrain from providing parasail rides at Phuket beaches until they all attend a mandatory safety review on Monday (July 17).

tourism,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 14 July 2017, 06:41PM

“We really do not have authority by law to enforce a ban, but we have asked that we do this together,” Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong told The Phuket News after a meeting of relevant officials and more than 20 parasail operators at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall today (July 14).

“I want them to learn how to safely provide such services by undergoing training by Royal Army Region 4 on Monday,” he said.

The meeting today was called so that parasail operators and officials could explain firsthand what caused the death of 70-year-old Australian tourist Roger Hussey in a fall at Kata Beach on Wednesday (July 12).

Mr Hussey plunged some 70 metres into the water below at Kata Beach after his harness somehow became unclipped from the parasail suspension lines.

The parasail rider, Rungroj Rakcheep, and the speedboat owner and driver, Montiean Jandang, were both charged with recklessness causing death over the incident. (See story here.)

Gov Norraphat today heard pleas from one operator that such a fatal accident had never before happened at Kata Beach, but others claimed that some operators do not use “standard” equipment and were not trained properly.

After hearing the operators explanations, Gov Norraphat called all parasail operators to present themselves at the Karon Municipality offices on Monday (July 17) for a full safety review and training.

“All operators must check the boats used for towing parasails. Also, all operators must choose one leader to be responsible for responding in case of such incidents,” he said.

All parasail operators will undergo mandatory safety training provided by “experienced officials or experts from Royal Thai Army Region 4”, Gov Norraphat explained.

“For this, I want everyone to come,” he said.

Also, Gov Norraphat is to receive a list naming all parasail operators in Phuket. “Starting with those operating at Kata and Karon,” he added.

Gov Norraphat also called for health certificates to be presented by people wanting to take parsail rides to prove they were fit to do so.

“Tourists should have their own health certificates to confirm their health before taking a parasail ride or any extreme activity. We will talk about this again on Monday,” Gov Norraphat said.

If the full range of issues and training could not be completed on Monday, the seessions are to continue on Tuesday, he added.

“We are very serious about this issue,” Gov Norraphat said.

“A person has died. I am sorry for this. It must not happen again. There cannot be a second time,” the Governor noted.

 

 
Rorri | 14 July 2017 - 19:47:33

I have a problem understanding the governors psyche.
1. can't ban, even temporarily, something dangerous, until ALL safety measures are undertaken.
2. how do they inform tourists they need a health clearance, and I'm sure that will be forgotten quickly.
3. I'm sure the, not so royal, Royal Thai Army Region 4 know s all about parasailing..... NOT!!!.
4, "All operators must check the boats used for towing parasails" yep, guess we can see a problem with that, checking their own boats.

simon01 | 14 July 2017 - 19:09:34

The reason for the death is they ALL have very poor safety standards and do not know what they are doing. Plus looking at the harness clips look very sub standard and seems to have no locking system to keep the clips closed.
  The equipment is old, worn, damaged and the staff have no real training. There is not one that will pass an inspection in any other country. There should never be a man climbing in the rigging at all. They should never be landing on a crowded beach but well away from boats and jet skis in the sea. This way they dont crash into tress or fall onto the beach. The boat drivers have no skippers license either. The entire set up is suicidal from the word go. The only safe way is to remove them from all beaches. The set up one beach for parasailing and jet skis. Then there is not swimmers and no other activity there. Then all equipment can be inspected everyday and all can be monitored. There can be repair shops for boats and jet skis. Fuel station too. Full time rescue boats out on the water and a medical center with trained staff. This way the rest of Phukets beaches are clean and safe. All jet ski and Parasailing can be closely watched. The roads will not be clogged up with jet skis and boats every evening. Plus the tour / travel agents / hotels can all sell safe jet ski and Parasailing tours. Beaches safe, tourists safe, less hassle everyday for the boat and jet ski rentals as everything they need is all on site and dont need to bring everything back and forth everyday. Plus agents to sell for them so they dont need to wander up and down looking for customers each day. Plus any accident or problem with anything will all be on CCTV and easy for police just to close the center down rather than wander over all the beaches looking for people and monitor all the beaches. this saves them man hours too.

