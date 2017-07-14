PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket today called on parasail operators in Phuket to refrain from providing parasail rides at Phuket beaches until they all attend a mandatory safety review on Monday (July 17).

Friday 14 July 2017, 06:41PM

“We really do not have authority by law to enforce a ban, but we have asked that we do this together,” Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong told The Phuket News after a meeting of relevant officials and more than 20 parasail operators at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall today (July 14).

“I want them to learn how to safely provide such services by undergoing training by Royal Army Region 4 on Monday,” he said.

The meeting today was called so that parasail operators and officials could explain firsthand what caused the death of 70-year-old Australian tourist Roger Hussey in a fall at Kata Beach on Wednesday (July 12).

Mr Hussey plunged some 70 metres into the water below at Kata Beach after his harness somehow became unclipped from the parasail suspension lines.

The parasail rider, Rungroj Rakcheep, and the speedboat owner and driver, Montiean Jandang, were both charged with recklessness causing death over the incident. (See story here.)

Gov Norraphat today heard pleas from one operator that such a fatal accident had never before happened at Kata Beach, but others claimed that some operators do not use “standard” equipment and were not trained properly.

After hearing the operators explanations, Gov Norraphat called all parasail operators to present themselves at the Karon Municipality offices on Monday (July 17) for a full safety review and training.

“All operators must check the boats used for towing parasails. Also, all operators must choose one leader to be responsible for responding in case of such incidents,” he said.

All parasail operators will undergo mandatory safety training provided by “experienced officials or experts from Royal Thai Army Region 4”, Gov Norraphat explained.

“For this, I want everyone to come,” he said.

Also, Gov Norraphat is to receive a list naming all parasail operators in Phuket. “Starting with those operating at Kata and Karon,” he added.

Gov Norraphat also called for health certificates to be presented by people wanting to take parsail rides to prove they were fit to do so.

“Tourists should have their own health certificates to confirm their health before taking a parasail ride or any extreme activity. We will talk about this again on Monday,” Gov Norraphat said.

If the full range of issues and training could not be completed on Monday, the seessions are to continue on Tuesday, he added.

“We are very serious about this issue,” Gov Norraphat said.

“A person has died. I am sorry for this. It must not happen again. There cannot be a second time,” the Governor noted.